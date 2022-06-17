All-State Baseball: Hoskinson named Player of the Year in 6A; 10 local athletes earn honors

Hoskinson, who pitched and played shortstop for the number-five McMinnville program, earned the 6A classification’s most prestigious all-state award. He led the Grizzlies hits, OPS, doubles, runs and stolen bases.

On the mound, Hoskinson recorded the 14th perfect game in Oregon history and finished the season with a minuscule 0.59 ERA.

Fellow Grizzlies Parker Guinn (second team pitcher), Braden Woods (second team outfield) and Austin Weeks (honorable mention first base) also earned all-state selections after propelling the program to a school-record and 6A-leading 26 wins.

In 3A, athletes from Amity, Dayton and Yamhill-Carlton were represented.

The Tigers, who reached the state semifinals for the second straight season, garnered four all-state honors.

Senior pitcher Wyatt Hurley was named to the 3A first team after leading Y-C in most statistical categories, including innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA.

Hurley was joined on the first team by fellow senior Tiger Jacob Preston, who was a catcher/third baseman/pitcher in 2022.

Jacob McGhehey, a junior, grabbed a second-team selection in the outfield.

Shortstop Carson Robarts was an honorable mention.

Also named all-state were Dayton’s Benji Hudson (honorable mention infield) and Amity’s Jeff Tompkins (honorable mention outfield).