Photo courtesy Lauri Douthit## Junior National Team Coleman raises their fingers in the air in celebration following their district title. Photo courtesy Lauri Douthit## Dayton’s Team Wegner poses with their Minor National District Championship medals after their performance in the JBO tournament last weekend.

JBO roundup: Two Dayton teams win district champoionships

Both Dayton teams finished their regular season schedules undefeated – Wegner was 11-0 and Coleman 14-0.

McMinnville’s Minor National Team Trujillo finished runner-up to Team Wegner.

In the Senior National tournament, also held at Dayton, the Pirates’ Team Mullins placed third overall. Mac’s Team Hopkins finished in a tie for seventh.

Yamhill-Carlton’s Team Guinn (2-2) earned fifth place during the Junior American Districts.

Minor Federal (Dundee), Senior American (Sherwood) and Senior Federal (Forest Grove) district tournaments are played this week and feature teams from Mac and Y-C.