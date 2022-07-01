Sports briefs

Dayton hosts JBO playoff tournament

The Dayton Junior Baseball Organization (JBO) will host district playoffs for the Senior National and Minor National leagues next weekend. The Pirates feature a pair of undefeated squads in both districts, earning the right to host the initial round of the playoffs.

Games are Friday, Saturday and Sunday; times and pairings to be determined.

Senior National contests will be played at the Dayton varsity baseball field behind the grade school. Minor Nationals compete at both the Dayton varsity softball field (across from the high school) and the Legion Field (4th & Church).

Admission is free; concessions will be available at all three locations.

Local trap shooters earn all-state honors

Eight Yamhill County high school trap shooters nabbed all-state honors for their efforts during the spring 2022 season.

Amity’s Caleb Grauer finished second in the state with an average score of 24.30. He was only .20 points behind Oregon’s leading scorer, Dustin Hamilton of Hermiston.

Yamhill-Carlton’s Gus Brunner (23.60) and Amity’s Mason Grauer (23.40) placed in the top-25 of scorers.

Also earning all-state honors were Tigers Aaron Brunner (23.30), Walter Dahme (23.30), Jesse Luttrell (23.30) and Cecelia Petraitis (22.80) and Amity’s Mason Bell (23.20).

2022 Wildcat Open set for Aug. 3

The Linfield Athletics team is holding the Wildcat Open Golf Tournament August 3 at The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club in Aloha.

This event includes lunch, drinks and dinner as well as range balls, motorized carts, prize bags and a few surprise rewards.

The first 40 recent Linfield graduates (classes 2018-2022) to register receive a discounted Young Alumni rate of $99.

Sponsorship opportunities are available; contact wildcatopen@linfield.edu if interested.

Played on two championship courses, the Wildcat Open can accommodate 288 golfers this year.

Build your own team of four players or organizers can assign you a group.

Oregon Hall of Fame to induct Mac alum Terry Durham

Former McMinnville and Linfield athletic standout Terry Durham will be enshrined in the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame July 31 at Providence Park in Portland.

A graduate of Mac High in 1963, Durham was a three-sport star for Linfield in the mid-60s. He is already a member of the McMinnville and Linfield halls of fame.

Durham also played professional football in the Continental Football League and tried out for the Chicago Bears in 1967 and 1968. Following his professional career, he coached football with Ad Rutschman at Linfield, before leading high teams at Sunset and Klamath Falls.

In basketball, Durham worked 23 years as a referee in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Durham will be joined by seven others during the July 31 induction ceremony.