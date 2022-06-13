Sports briefs

Hoskinson to play in All-Star Series

McMinnville’s Ky Hoskinson has been invited to compete in the 2022 Richardson Oregon All-Star Series June 18-19 at Oregon State University’s Goss Stadium. The Richardson Oregon All-Star Series showcases the top 6A and 5A senior high school baseball players in the state.

The first game of the series is slated for Saturday, June 18 at Goss Stadium. First pitch is 3 pm. The series concludes on Sunday, June 19 with a single game with a start time of 11 am. Both contests will be nine innings.

Hoskinson, the Pacific Conference’s Pitcher of the Year, will play for the South roster. The hard-throwing righthander will only bat in the series, as he recovers from an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) strain in his elbow.

The senior led Mac in several major offensive categories including batting average (.432), on-base plus slugging (1.179), hits (41), doubles (10), runs (37) and stolen bases (18).

As a pitcher, Hoskinson tossed a perfect game, threw a no-hitter and went 10-0 while striking out 105 over 59-and-one-third innings during his final season with the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies hosts girls basketball camp

The McMinnville Girls Basketball Program will be running their annual girls basketball camp June 20th through June 23rd.

The camp will be held at McMinnville High School. It is open to all girls entering first through ninth grade during the 2022-2023 school year.

The event goes 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for first and second graders and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for third through ninth graders.

The camp cost is $55 for first and second graders and $70 for third-ninth graders.

Mac girls basketball coach Sean Coste, along with assistant coaches and members of the high school girls basketball team, will direct activities.

Registration is available on the McMinnville Basketball Association Website, or contact Coach Coste at McMinnville High School.

On-site registration is also available.

Mac Parks and Rec holds Kid’s Night Out

On June 18th, the McMinnville Parks and Recreation team will hold a Kid’s Night Out event at the Community Center.

Games, activities, crafts, movies and gymnastics will be offered for children ages 5-10. The event is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pizza and drinks will be provided.

Cost is $18/$22. Discounts are offered for siblings.

Pre-register at the Mac Parks and Rec website.

Newberg pickleball tournament benefits Young Life

An upcoming pickleball tournament at Newberg’s Jaquith Park will benefit the non-profit organization, Young Life.

The tournament starts June 25 (men’s and women’s doubles) and concludes June 26 (mixed doubles).

Cost is $40 per player; all proceeds go to Young Life.

This tournament is round robin play with playoffs.