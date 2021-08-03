Sports briefs

Senior National Tigers win state championship

The Yamhill-Carlton Senior National JBO baseball team swept through the state tournament held last weekend to claim the Oregon championship. The Tigers went undefeated at the Regis High School-hosted tournament, winning four consecutive games to win first place.

Y-C knocked off the Spartans 15-5 in the opening round, then outslugged Stayton Gray 14-11 in the quarterfinals. In Saturday’s semifinal, the Tigers edged Neah-Kah-Nie, 9-7.

Sunday, Y-C matched up against Neah-Kah-Nie again the state final. By a 12-5 score, the Tigers emerged victorious to snag their state title.

After a dominant showing in the Senior National South Division, Y-C finished the season with an undefeated record of 16 wins and zero losses.

Y-C trap shooters compete at Nationals

The Yamhill-Carlton High School trap shooting team experienced its first taste of the USA Clay Target League National Championship on July 11. Over 2,500 student-athletes competed in the National Championship, including eight representing the Tigers.

Chase Sitton led the Y-C contingent with a score of 97, only three points off a perfect score of 100. Sitton placed 117th overall in the field of 1,684 shooters.

Jesse Luttrell (92 points, 457th place) and Aaron Brunner (92 points, 484th place) also snagged top-500 finishes.

Bryce Kahler (91 points, 529th place), Gus Brunner (91 points, 595th place) and Jaeger Ward (88 points, 835th place) rounded out the Y-C boys team.

Cecelia Petratis (84 points, 1,141st place) and Adelle Petraitis (77 points, 1,434th place) represented the Tiger girls.

Yamhill Oregon Hunters Association welcomes all for Annual Youth Shotgun Shoot

The Yamhill County chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association, in partnership with Newberg Rod and Gun Club, is organizing the seventh annual Youth Shotgun Shoot August 14. Newberg Rod and Gun Club will host the event, starting at 9 a.m.

The competition is open to student-athletes aged nine to 17 – first time and experienced shooters are all welcome. Families are also encouraged to attend.

Shotguns will be available, but participants can bring their own, too. Certified instructors, ammunition and lunch are provided by Newberg Rod and Gun Club. There will be prizes for select events.

For more information, contact Peg Morris at 503-737-9583 or at wanderingphotogal@gmail.com .

Mac wrestling hosts kids camp

The McMinnville wrestling program and Mac Mat Club is hosting a youth wrestling camp from June 28 to August 6. The event is open to interested participants who are entering the third through tenth grades.

Practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays each week. For athletes in the third through sixth grades, practice begins at 5:30 p.m. and seventh through tenth graders start at 6:30 p.m.

Print off, fill out, and bring the signed registration and waiver forms found in the documents section at macmatclub.com with you to your first practice.

See Ya Later’s Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tourney

The See Ya Later Foundation is hosting its 21st Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tournament August 7 at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. The event includes a silent and live auction, with proceeds going to Seeds of Hope, Youth Opportunity and college scholarships.

The golf player package costs $160 and includes 18 holes and a golf cart, lunch and dinner, one free mulligan, one raffle ticket, tournament prizes and a tournament shirt and hat.

Golf check-in is 10 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at noon and a shotgun start follows at 12:15 p.m. The banquet and evening festivities commence at 6 p.m.

The Silent Auction will be held online as well as in-person August 7. The Silent Auction will be launched online on August 1. The Live Auction will be held in-person August 7.

Dinner reservations cost $40, and include a chance to participate in the Live Auction.

For more information, visit www.seeyalater.org .