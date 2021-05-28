Sports briefs

Mac claims all-conference honors in baseball, softball

Both the McMinnville baseball and softball teams earned major hardware for their efforts in the 2021 Pacific Conference seasons.

Brynn McManus captured the softball league’s Player of the Year, while Ky Hoskinson collected Pitcher of the Year and Todd Peterson was co-Coach of the Year in baseball. McManus was a unanimous selection after powering the Grizzly softball team to 13 wins.

McManus and senior first baseman were first team selections, as were outfield sisters Adrianna and Maddy Powell.

Freshman pitcher Mackenzie Bekofsky and senior catcher Faith Lawson received second-team honors, while Mya Stigall was an infield honorable mention.

For baseball, Hoskinson and Casey Henderson were first team pitchers, with Hoskinson also earning first team recognition as a shortstop. Sophomore catcher Parker Guinn was a first team selection, as was junior centerfielder Braden Woods.

Outfielder Bryan Blank and Henderson, as an infielder, were second teamers.

Senior outfielder Jalen Dryden and sophomore infielder Evan Crawford were honorable mentions.

West Valley Rams host rugby tourney

The West Valley Rams Rugby Club is hosting the regular season finale of Rugby Oregon’s Willamette Valley Region.

Consisting of teams from Linn-Benton, Newberg, Salem and Yamhill County, the final tournament is a demonstration of Super-Six style, which is touch rugby in 2021.

Matches begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Discovery Meadows Baseball Park.

Provoking Hope Golf Tournament

The sixth annual Provoking Hope Tournament is scheduled for June 12 at Michelbook Country Club. The scramble format will include on-course games, a poker run and prizes.

Players are asked to check in at 11:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A 5:30 p.m. dinner, presentation, auction and door prizes are included after the tournament.

Cost is $100 per player, which includes dinner.

A donation box for hygiene and non-perishable food items will also be available.

Provoking Hope provides a safe and supportive environment or residents in the Willamette Valley.

For additional details, call 503-472-2129 ext. 3 or email terry@michelbook.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.