McMinnville ballots due at 8 p.m. : Voters' Guide

Drop off your ballots at the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office or put them in one of the ballot boxes at the courthouse or Chemeketa Community College by 8 o’clock tonight, Nov. 5, if you want your vote counted.

McMinnville residents are the only ones voting in today’s election. They will decide Measure 36-202, which would amend the city charter to restrict city regulations and fees on care facilities.

A yes vote would change the charter to say that the city cannot impose or enforce standards of care or taxes, fees or fines primarily or exclusively on care facilities. It also would repeal current ordinances that require a $500 license application fee, a $200 per bed annual licensing fee, and a $1,500 fine for calling an ambulance if the city determines it was not medically necessary.

A no vote would let the city council continue to determine whether to implement such fees and standards.

For more information about voting, call the clerk’s office at 503-434-7518.

