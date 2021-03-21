Many must re-register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Many local people must re-register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments through Yamhill County, as YC Health and Human Services this week adopts the Get Vaccinated Oregon (GVO) tool for registrations going forward.

“We will continue to use our existing registration list for vaccination appointments through March 26,” said a Friday email from the YCHHS. “After March 26, we will begin using the GVO tool.”

YCHHS Director Lindsey Manfrin announced the change on Friday, citing multiple benefits of the Oregon Health Authority registration tool. Those include multi-platform messages to eligible people, and alerts to vaccination events in other counties and through other organizations.

“Unfortunately,” stated the Friday YCHHS email, “we do not have a way to transfer existing information into the new system. This means, if you still need your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine you will need to register through the GVO tool.”

That registration tool can be found online at https://getvaccinated.oregon.gov/.

The Friday email stated, “If you have already received your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please disregard this message.” However, the upshot of that message was not complete clear in looking at a combination of YCHHS reports.

Another YCHHS report said, “If you still need your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, you will need to register through the GVO tool," raising a question of what happens with people who have yet-unfulfilled first dose appointments.

In related vaccination information, YCHHS representatives in the past week have been calling people registered in the existing county system to ask if they have received a first dose of vaccine. That suggested possible loss of data in the county system, but Manfrin said Friday she was unaware of any such data loss.

“We believe,” said the Friday email, “a majority of eligible individuals registered with Yamhill County for a COVID-19 vaccine have been vaccinated by us or another organization.

More details about the YCHHS move to the state’s GVO registration tool will appear in the Tuesday News-Register.