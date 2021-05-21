Mac track finishes in the top-four at districts

The Grizzly boys finished third overall with 118 points, while Mac’s girls earned fourth. The host Bowmen claimed the team titles in both the boys and girls competitions with 320 and 308 points, respectively.

Mac enjoyed a pair of successes in the 4X400m relays. The girls squad, with Summer Rutten, Charlotte Terry, Allinah Williams and Marisela Mendoza, placed second overall with a time of four minutes, 27.07 seconds. On the boys side, Tony Johnson, Kellen Reed, Kyle Spencer and Billy Sheppard teamed up to claim runner-up in 3:39.86.

Laura Barton set a personal record in the girls high jump, finishing second with a clearance at five feet, one inch.

Grace Buczynski placed in the top-two of the girls javelin final. She launched a personal best of 111 feet to finish second behind Glencoe’s Hannah Willard (114’8”). The sophomore also finished third in the discus with a 97’8” effort.

Kellen Reed was third in both the 800m (2:01.11) and 1,500m (4:05.53) finals, posting personal records in both. Teammate Kyle Spencer was fourth in the 1,500m with a time of 4:07.65, also a PR.

Freshman Allinah Williams placed third in the girls 200m, clocking in at 28.31 seconds.

Terry set a personal best in the girls 1,500m to finish third in 4:59.93, a mere second behind Newberg’s Breanna Schmitt.

Mendoza was third in the girls 300m hurdles with a PR of 51.30 seconds.