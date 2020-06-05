Horror voiced by agencies is heartening

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jim
We better hope as a community we don’t lose Chief Scales for a long time. He is thoughtful and caring about people in this town.
gophergrabber
This is bogus. Mattis and Kelly never were on board with Trump and both failed to serve honorably. Mattis is a worm who now will watch his legacy burn.
tagup
So your ok with using active duty military against US citizens?