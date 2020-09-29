Health authorities: Be vigilant, COVID-19 cases increasing

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Hibb
A lot of people have come to the point where they just don't think the mask is necessary and that is what is making it possible for a resurgence to arise. Everyone - EVERYONE- needs to wear a mask. There is no such thing as a justifiable quick run into the store without one. Winter is coming and with it the cold and flu season, so we will see then if people have been paying attention or not and hopefully the current disregard will not cause others unnecessary pain and suffering...