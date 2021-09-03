Grizzlies take season-opener 19-8 over Guardians

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Ky Hoskinson (6) and Tyler Mishler (4) celebrate Braden Woods' game-clinching 52-yard touchdown catch during Friday's 19-8 Grizzly win against Ida B. Wells.

New head coach Ty Tomlin picked up his first win with the McMinnville football program tonight as the Grizzlies defeated the visiting Ida B. Wells Guardians, 19-8, at Wortman Stadium. The Grizzlies held their non-league opponents scoreless until 4:26 remained in the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Ky Hoskinson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a six-yarder in the second period and a 34-yard sprint in the third.

Hoskinson sealed the victory with a 52-yard bomb to wide receiver Braden Woods with 1:30 left.

Woods led a Mac defense which forced four turnovers and shut down the Guardians’ rushing attack. The senior cornerback tallied a pair of interceptions and recovered a fumble. Jesse Jones-Nguyen also created a turnover, falling on a fumble in the fourth period.

Mac plays at Forest Grove next Friday night at 7.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Dayton 42, Clatskanie 12

Santiam Christian 20, Amity 16

Santiam 48, Willamina 12

Bandon 32, Sheridan 0