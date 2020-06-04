Governor approves Phase 2 for Yamhill County

Yamhill County received approval today to enter the less-restrictive Phase 2 of its reopening starting on Saturday.

Gov. Kate Brown said move comes with increased risk and the county needs to be vigilant in working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

County commissioners on Wednesday voted to ask Brown to allow the county to move into the second phase of reopening, which would allow for larger gatherings, more sports resume and a midnight curfew for restaurants and bars.

State guidelines allow counties to continue reopening only if they’ve shown a decline in cases and have established how people are contracting coronavirus – through small outbreaks or general community spread. Technically, Yamhill County had met neither criterium.



But county administrator Ken Huffer to sent a letter to the governor explaining that Yamhill County has few cases, even with the recent jump, and that hospitalizations are low.



Phase 2 guidelines for the second phase permit indoor and outdoor venues, including theaters and churches, with 6 feet of physical distancing and other measures in place, to reach a COVID-19 occupancy limit of 250 Low-contact sports and youth sports can return to play. They need to follow rules about sanitizing shared equipment.



Bars and restaurants can stay open until midnight starting Saturday.

