By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • December 18, 2020 Tweet

COVID-19 resolution passes on a split vote

County commissioners voted two to one on Thursday to approve a board order that states they mistrust all data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority and are affirming that county businesses should not be penalized for violating the governor’s mandates for public safety regarding COVID-19.

Board chair Casey Kulla cast the lone opposing vote, after a lengthy debate among the three, in which Kulla argued the order would open the county to liability and give false hope to business owners that they could reopen in defiance of the governor’s orders. He noted that many e-mails to commissioners in support of the order indicated their belief that it would allow them to reopen.

“Commissioners, you do understand that this is not going to help businesses, right?” Kulla asked in frustration at one point. “Are you truly thinking this is going to keep a business from going out of business? I feel like we’re giving them false hope, to suggest that.”

However, he was outvoted by commissioners Mary Starrett and Rick Olson, who argued that the order would provide a legal defense for businesses should they be fined for violations.

Olson also voted in favor because he objects to the governor’s order to the state Occupational Health and Safety Administration and the state Liquor Control Commission to enforce the orders.

Before the order can go into effect, however, it must be ratified by the court, which Starrett said could take months.

Starrett, who initially claimed the order would allow businesses to re-open, argued the county “really can’t control what people think it means.”

She suggested it might be a first step.

“I think people have shown us that they are so desperate for some kind of a remedy for their businesses to open that, looking at this, they think of this as perhaps another step in that direction,” she said. “So I guess the way I would look at this is what wound ever heals but by degrees.”

Kulla also pressed county attorney Christian Boenisch to state on the record its insurer, City County Insurance, had warned lawsuits arising from the board order could leave the county without the defense of its insurance policy.

Boenisch argued for holding any such discussions outside public view in executive session, but was overruled by all three commissioners.

“There’s a specific exclusion in our policy if the county were to take an action that was a willful violation of state law … and then there would be some litigation or action brought against the county, then CIS would not be in a position to cover us and we would not be in a position to defend ourselves against that kind of a claim,” Boenisch said.

However, Boenisch said he believes he drafted the language of the resolution carefully enough to avoid the problem.

Starrett used a paper by the anti-vaccine organization The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge as the basis for her arguments against health data, and invited one of the paper’s author’s, naturopathic doctor Henry Ealy, to speak to the board.

Ealy told commissioners he had submitted a false COVID-19 death report to the state, and is consequently “very concerned” about the vulnerability of the state’s data.

Ealy displayed a slide with the state website, encouraging viewers to “verify it for yourself,” with their own false reports.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, both physicians and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention verify all death certificates for people reported to have died of COVID-19, before the deaths are reported by the Oregon Health Authority.

Ealy also claimed hospitalizations from COVID-19 have not increased either in the state, or in Yamhill County.

There have been 22 additional hospitalizations in Yamhill County in the past month, a significant increase over previous months, and the Oregon Health Authority has been warning of increases in hospitalizations statewide for the last several weeks.

Ealy also questioned the accuracy of the PCR tests used to diagnose COVID-19.

After his presentation, Kulla read aloud a statement from county Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin, stating the PCR tests are used routinely and in many cases are considered more accurate than testing with cultured swabs.