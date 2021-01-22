By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • January 22, 2021 Tweet

County reports two more COVID deaths

An 85-year-old man tested positive on Jan. 6 and died Jan. 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. A 66-year-old Yamhill County woman tested positive on January 6 and died Jan. 17 at her home. She had underlying conditions.

The county was scheduled to receive 400 doses of vaccine this week and administer 750 doses, from previously-received allocations, according to the Public Health department.

Public Health has been working with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Providence Medical Group, Willamette Valley Medical Center and Virginia Garcia to hold vaccine clinics for eligible people.

So far, only health care workers, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are eligible.

As of Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported, the county had administered 4,131 doses of vaccine, a rate of 382.3 people per 10,000. [The number reported in the Tuesday edition contained a typo]. The county’s current population, according to the OHA, is 108,061.

Gov. Kate Brown has announced that teachers and school staff will be eligible for vaccination beginning Jan. 25. However, the county had not announced by press time when people in that group will be able to attend a vaccine clinic. It is working with school districts throughout the county.

The Oregon Health Authority announced 704 new cases on Wednesday, and 24 deaths.

Statewide, the OHA said, 207,876 people have received at least one dose of vaccine and of those, 27,464 have been fully vaccinated.

The OHA said in a press release that, although the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna “were released faster than any vaccine in history,” safety was not compromised by speed.

“The COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated extensively in large-scale clinical trials. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires rigorous safety testing before it will approve any vaccine. Tens of thousands of people from many backgrounds and ages, including Oregonians, participated in vaccine testing,” the OHA said.

The OHA said the state is currently surpassing a goal of administering 12,000 vaccine doses per day.