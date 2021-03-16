By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • March 16, 2021 Tweet

County preparing for increase of vaccine doses

Public Health said it is working on plans to eventually increase to 10,000 doses of vaccine per week.

As of Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority, the county had administered at least one dose of vaccine to 20,872 people.

Currently, the county is asking people eligible for phase 1A or 1B group 1 — healthcare providers, first responders, educators and childcare providers — email covid@co.yamhill.or.us to register.

Others who are 65 or older should use the online form at hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccines to register for notification when appointments become available.

The county is asking people who are not yet eligible not to register at this time.

Call 503-474-4100 for more information.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county for the three-day period of Saturday through Monday; five new cases were reported on Friday.

The OHA reported two new deaths in the state on Monday, and 178 new cases, both one-day results. The state has now seen 2,324 deaths, and 159,788 cases.

Health authorities are urging Oregonians to continue wearing masks and maintaining a distance of at least six feet from anyone outside their own households, to prevent transmissions from increasing again.