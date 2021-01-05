By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • January 5, 2021 Tweet

County adds 123 new cases after holiday weekend

The total count for the county is 2,763 cases to date. There have been 35 deaths in the county from the disease.

The Oregon Health Authority reported that, as of Sunday, Jan. 3, the state had lost 1,500 Oregonians to the disease, and there have been 117,745 cases, to date.

It said the state has administered 1,717 doses of vaccine as of Sunday; all those people will need to receive a second dose about three weeks after the first one.

The OHA said about 190,500 doses have been delivered to sites across the state.

County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin said most of the county’s care facilities “have signed up for the federal program where pharmacies come onsite to vaccinate staff and residents.”

“This process has already started in some facilities,” she said. “We are working with the small number of facilities not signed up to get them access to the program through the state. If they are not able to, we will work with them to vaccinate.”