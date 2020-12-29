County adds 104 new cases and one death

Yamhill County reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, over the five days from Christmas Eve to Monday, Dec. 28, and one new death, bringing the county to 2,579 cases to date, and 35 deaths.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, which reported the death on Dec. 24, a 62-year-old Yamhill County woman tested positive for the disease on Dec. 14, and died Dec. 18 at her residence. The state said the presence of underlying conditions was being confirmed.

The Oregon Health Authority, which provided updates throughout the holiday weekend, reported 865 new cases on Monday, and six deaths, bringing the state to a total of 110,545 cases to date, and 1,443 deaths.

The OHA said that, so far, 20,298 Oregonians have received a first round of vaccinations against the virus. It said all vaccinations have taken place at hospitals and long-term care facilities.