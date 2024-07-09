Berschauer, others file federal lawsuit

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
manyhands
Don't let Lindsay and her husband fool you.
Lindsay appointed six candidates with jaw-dropping conflicts of and lack of qualifications to the county parks advisory board. One of them is her husband. One of them is Celine McCarthy. McCarthy and her husband, Greg, who was convicted in federal court last year of financial fraud, were among the largest campaign finance donors to Lindsay.
4. There are many more examples of this politician's wily undertakings. You'll find them in Mac's News-Register newspaper. Keep informed.