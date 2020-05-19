Updated: Berschauer extends lead in commissioner's race as count passes 50% mark

Marcus Larson/News-Register

[Updated Wednesday 2:45 a.m., and again at 2:10 p.m.]

Lindsay Berschauer extended her strong lead in the race for Yamhill County commissioner with 52.6% of the vote to 41.6% for Barbara Boyer, as the county released the first returns in nearly 12 hours on Wednesday afternoon. She has been leading since the beginning and in each of the four rounds of ballot results released by the county.

With less than half of remaining votes still to be counted, Berschauer had 9,408 votes, to Boyer's 7,256.

If her lead holds as more ballots are counted, Berschauer will be the county’s next commissioner. A runoff occurs only if no candidates receive 50% of the total vote plus one.

Third candidate David Wall received 1,217 votes, or 6.8%.

County Clerk Brian Van Bergen said 32,788 ballots were logged into the building Tuesday night, with 31,913 of those having matching signatures. He collected additional ballots from neighboring counties Wednesday morning, but that number has not yet been released.

Extra safety measures and fewer volunteers due to the COVID-19 were causing results to be released slower than normal, Van Bergen said early Wednesday.

Berschauer is a political analyst, Boyer is a hay farmer and Wall is a retired engineer.

Incumbent Rick Olson did not run for re-election for the nonpartisan job which helps guide the county's $150 million annual budget and some 600 employees.

Although Wall has a few outspoken supporters, most voters seem to have focused their attention on Boyer and Berschauer, sparking impassioned letters to the editor from both sides.

The arguments intensified in May, after a Republican political action committee sent out a mailer targeting Boyer’s criminal history, which includes two DUIIs.

The mailer, by Capitol Watch Political Action Committee, coincided with an in-kind donation to Berschauer by the same PAC, for $10,000.

On the same day, May 12, Stimson Lumber Co. was recorded as giving a $10,000 in-kind donation to Capitol Watch. Stimson also donated $5,000 in cash to Berschauer's canmpaign.

Berschauer has raised $57,997 and spent $65,894 on her campaign as of Tuesday, taking out a loan for $2,000 just days ago.

Boyer raised $32,484, and spent $32,430.

Berschauer said she is running as the “working class champion.” She received particularly strong support from farmers opposed to the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, which she promised to oppose if elected.

Boyer, who is chair of the county Soil and Water Conservation District, is not registered with any political party, and said she would focus on agriculture, liveability, and bringing disparate groups together.

In the coming year, the county will face challenges from the fiscal fallout of the pandemic, and county Administrator Ken Huffer said earlier this month he may have to call the budget committee back into session, if things change drastically from when it approved the budget at the beginning of this month.