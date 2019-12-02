Bench trial resumes following guilty verdict

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
whoami
Sadly when this man gets out of prison he will continue to be a danger to his own grandchildren and all children of those who continue to be in denial of his guilt.
Christmas has Talons
I don't know anyone in this case not the person who is said to be the victim nor the person said to be the abuser but what I do know is that this man could likely be innocent based on the court testimony I heard. For me there is a heaviness about this decision because of the lack of consistent testimony. We all want to believe kids but the fact is that humans who have been hurt, hurt humans. Children in the foster system have been hurt already, they have knowledge often times of horrible things that other children have no knowledge of and most of all they want to go back to their parents no matter how bad their home life was. I pray this man was guilty because if he wasn't another family has been destroyed and there is nothing more unjust than that.