By Marcus Larson • Photographer • March 9, 2022 Tweet

Basketball in the Bay

The Amity girls and Dayton boys basketball teams ventured to the OSAA 3A State Championships over the weekend. Oregon’s best teams challenged themselves physically, emotionally and mentally at Coos Bay and North Bend. The Pirates ultimately placed fifth and the Warriors finished sixth.

Please enjoy this gallery of News-Register photographer Marcus Larson's finest images from the tournament.