Amity girls, Dayton boys lead the way with all-PacWest awards

Dayton’s Benji Hudson and Amity’s Logan Grove both earned PacWest Conference Co-Players of the Year. Both athletes were senior point guards for their respective teams this season.

Longtime Dayton head coach Ron Hop was named Coach of the Year for leading the Pirates to a league championship.

All three Yamhill Valley boys basketball teams swept the all-conference first team selections. Hudson and Grove were joined on the first team by Dayton senior guard Tyler Spink, Dayton junior forward Trae Wall, Amity sophomore wing Trent Carton and Yamhill-Carlton senior forward Tiger Reimann.

Earning second team were Dayton junior forward Michael Freeborn, Amity junior guard Evan Berkey, Amity junior forward Colby Nyseth and Yamhill-Carlton senior wing Brodin Tuning.

Amity senior wing Noah Groom, Yamhill-Carlton sophomore guard Kyle Slater, Amity senior center Bryce Stearns, Dayton senior guard Nick Bettiga and Yamhill-Carlton senior wing Jacob Preston were honorable mentions.

For the girls, Amity junior point guard Ellie McMullen nabbed the PacWest Conference Player of the Year after averaging 14 points, five steals and four rebounds per game.

Ellie’s father, Jed, won the league’s Coach of the Year award. In his third year with the program, Coach McMullen guided the Warriors to a 19-9 record – their most wins since 2016.

Ellie was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Sara Grove, a freshman forward, and Mya Haarsma, a freshman guard. Yamhill-Carlton senior guard Olivia Southard, Dayton junior forward Taylor Wilson and Dayton freshman point guard Kya Lindell were also first-teamers.

Amity junior center Megan Scharf, Yamhill-Carlton senior forward Cheyanna Kelly, Yamhill-Carlton junior guard Alyse Hurley, Yamhill-Carlton senior wing Olivia Davison and Dayton sophomore guard Renika Oliveira were second team honorees.

Amity junior forward Kylie Kendall earned honorable mention.