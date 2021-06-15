Basketball roundup: Dayton boys hold off Y-C, 70-66; Willamina sweeps Columbians

DAYTON – Tyler Spink’s 30 points lifted the Dayton boys basketball team to a pivotal 70-66 victory over Yamhill-Carlton during last Friday’s PacWest Conference clash. The Pirates’ win propelled them into sole possession of first place in their league with two games remaining.

Dayton now holds a half-game lead on Amity; the Warriors Monday results were unavailable at press deadline. Y-C now sits a game back of the Pirates for the top spot in the conference, which guarantees a ticket to the playoffs.

The Pirates led by as many as 24 points during Friday’s win, and entered the fourth quarter up 57-33. But the Tigers rallied to outscore host Dayton in the fourth, trimming their deficit to 66-63 with a 16-2 run.

Caleb Primbs tallied the eventual game-winning points with under a minute left.

Moroni Seely-Roberts paced Y-C with 25 fourth-quarter points and finished with a game- and career-high 37. Trey Richmond contributed 10 points, Spencer Horne had nine and Malachi Seely-Roberts had seven.

Aside from Spink’s 30-point explosion, Justin Morales recorded 19 points for the Pirates.

Dayton (7-2, 5-1 PacWest) plays at Blanchet Catholic Wednesday night at 5:30.

Y-C (7-3, 4-2 PacWest) travels to Amity Wednesday night for a 5:30 matchup.

Yamhill-Carlton 37, Dayton 34 (girls)

DAYTON – Hailee Stephenson followed last Tuesday’s 42-point, 21-rebound outburst against Newport with another double-double during Friday’s 37-34 victory at Dayton. The sophomore forward scored a game-high-tying 16 points to go with 11 rebounds against the Pirates.

Y-C holds a commanding two-game lead for first place in the PacWest Conference with only a pair of league matches remaining.

The Pirates were led by Renika Oliveira’s 16 points.

The Tigers (6-1, 5-0 PacWest) play at Amity Wednesday night at 7.

Dayton (3-6, 3-3 PacWest) travels to Blanchet Catholic Wednesday at 7.

Willamina 52, Nestucca 30; Willamina 42, Rainier 34 (boys)

RAINIER – Willamina tightened its grip on first place in the Coastal Range League with a 42-34 win over Rainier last Friday. The Bulldogs also defeated Nestucca 52-30 during last Thursday’s non-conference clash.

Balanced scoring powered Willamina over the Columbians. Kaleb Floyd and Adam Atherton tied for the team lead with 11 points, while Antonio Hernandez joined them in double-figures with 10 points.

Cohen Heller and Sam Coates both added six points.

Against Nestucca, Floyd tallied a game-high 14 points, while Heller chipped in 11.

Willamina (7-2, 5-1 Coastal) hosts Clatskanie tonight at 7.

Willamina 63, Nestucca 24; Willamina 55, Rainier 25 (girls)

WILLAMINA – The Bulldogs capped a record-breaking week with a pair of wins, including Thursday’s 63-24 victory over Nestucca and Friday’s 55-25 league triumph over Rainier.

Willamina set three new individual school records during the week.

Grace France set the new high mark in single game steals with 13 against Warrenton June 4. Against Nestucca, Kira Rankin tied the single game record for assists with 11, while Kaya McLean registered a school record seven blocks in the same game.

McLean and Rankin both scored 14 points in the win over the Bobcats.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1 Coastal) play at league-leading Clatskanie tonight at 6.

Amity 49, Scio 40 (girls)

AMITY – Megan Scharf’s first career double-double snapped the Warriors’ three-game losing streak during last Thursday’s 49-40 win against Scio. Scharf, a sophomore forward, registered career-highs in points (18) and rebounds (13) to lead Amity to its third victory.

Ellie McMullen (13 points) and Cydney Stables (12 points) joined Scharf with double-digit scoring.

Amity (3-5, 3-2 PacWest) hosts Yamhill-Carlton Wednesday night at 7.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Amity 87, Scio 21 (boys)

Yamhill-Carlton 78, Columbia Christian 53 (boys) - Moroni Seely-Roberts, 26 points; Malachi Seely-Roberts 21 points

Western Christian 65, Sheridan 53 (boys)

Western Christian 53, Sheridan 34 (girls)