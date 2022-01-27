Basketball: Freeborn propels Pirates over Amity

DAYTON – Michael Freeborn’s breakout performance lifted the host Dayton Pirates to a 66-53 rivalry win over Amity during last Thursday’s PacWest Conference clash. Freeborn, a junior forward, scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the first half.

Trae Wall and Boston Hodges both tallied 11 points for the Pirates. Benji Hudson chipped in eight points and Lucas Ashley added seven points.

Junior guard Dylan Anderson paced the Warriors with 17 points, while Colby Nyseth contributed seven points and Logan Grove, Bryce Stearns and Trent Carton all had six points.

Dayton (14-5, 3-0 PacWest) puts its five-game winning streak on the line Thursday at Blanchet Catholic; tip-off is 7 p.m.

Amity (9-8, 2-1 PacWest) travels to Harrisburg Thursday night at 7.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Colton 67, Sheridan 66 (boys)