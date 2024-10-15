Ballots go out starting Wednesday

Ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election will be mailed on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 15. Registrations can be filed, or existing ones updated, at myvote.or

The ballot includes federal, state, county and local races, including mayor and city council openings in all Yamhill County cities. State House districts 23 and 24 are on the ballot, along with a variety of statewide ballot measures.

Three nonpartisan county positions are on the ballot, including Board of Commissioners, Position 2, incumbent Lindsay Berschauer of McMinnville, who is challenged by Bubba David King of Newberg. Running unopposed are Sam Elliott for Sheriff and Paulette Alexandria for Treasurer, a position to which Alexandria was appointed this summer after Kris Bledsoe resigned.

Oregon is a vote by mail state, but drop boxes are located in every community in Yamhill County, and will be open starting Oct. 16.

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 or placed in a drop box before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters are reminded to sign their ballot return envelope, and to sign only their own ballot. Ballots lacking signatures or bearing incorrect signatures will be delayed for counting and potentially can be disqualified.

If you do not receive your ballot in the next week, or have not received a Voter’s Pamphlet, call 503-434-7518 or by email at elections@yamhillcounty.gov.