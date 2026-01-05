Amity soccer runs away with All-State honors

Senior Eliza Nisly was a kingpin in the Warriors midfield in 2025, scoring her 100th career goal, and then some, en route to Amity defeating Valley Catholic on Nov. 15 at Liberty High School to be crowned the first public school champion at the 3A/2A/1A level. Nisly also earned First-Team All-State honors as a forward.

Nisly’s honors top a resume that includes Special District 2 Player of the Year after her fourth campaign of 20 or more goals led Amity to an undefeated league record.

Eliza’s sister, Adie Nisly, also a senior, secured First-Team All-State as a midfielder. Senior defender Alyssa McMullen earned First-Team honors as a defender, and senior goalkeeper Kylie Wilson was awarded First-Team recognition as a goalkeeper.

All of Amity’s First-Team selections were given the same awards for SD2. Wilson also won SD2 Goalie of the Year and was named the 3A/2A/1A Championship Player of the Game for her steadfast performance in the net that included two saves during a game-ending penalty shootout.

Senior forward Haley Miersma and junior defender Grace Ulloa earned Second-Team All-State honors at their respective positions. Miersma was a SD2 First-Teamer and Ulloa placed on the league’s Second-Team.

Completing Amity’s recognition was Head Coach Andy Dyer, who earned 3A/2A/1A Coach of the Year honors after winning the same for SD2.

Read on for boys’ soccer All-State honors

Boys Soccer

No other county team went as far as the Amity girls, but several players earned All-State honors after immaculate seasons in their own right.

At the 6A level, McMinnville junior Edwin “Isai” Cuevas-George earned his second consecutive First-Team All-State award after scoring 24 Amity soccer runs away with All-State honors goals this season, including three in the playoffs, and scored 12 in league play. He ended his junior campaign with four hat tricks in the Grizzlies final six games.

Senior midfielder Abraham “Cruz” Cuevas-George was given All-State Second Team honors at his position, while fellow fourth-years Antonio Virrueta and Sebastion Lopez earned Third-Team recognition as a forward and defender, respectively.

Senior forward Jose Farias rounded out Mac’s five nominees as an All-State honorable mention.

The Grizzlies went 11-3-2 in 2025 and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Ida B. Wells on a heartbreaking last-minute goal. Mac went to the championship but finished as runner-ups in 2024.

Beaverton junior Cal Spear won 6A Player of the Year and Beaverton Head Coach Jason Carney was given 6A Coach of the Year after their 2-1 championship victory over Grant on Nov. 15 at Hillsboro Stadium.

The Dayton boys were the lone 3A/2A/1A squad to see All-State recognition after a 14-1-1 season saw them beaten by Creswell, 2-1, in overtime in the quarterfinals of their conference championship tournament.

Senior Jonathan Mendez led the Pirates honorees with a Second-Team All-State award. Senior midfielder Martin Rojas earned Third-Team honors, and junior forward Alexander Garcia was an All-State honorable mention.

All three were First-Team listers for 3A/2A/1A SD2.

Oregon Episcopal senior Axel Murray won 3A/2A/1A Player of the Year and Creswell’s Brandi Wittenborn earned 3A/2A/1A Coach of the Year.