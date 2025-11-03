Playoff soccer quick hits for McMinnville, Amity, Dayton, Delphian

The McMinnville Grizzlies girls varsity soccer team played to a record of 7-2-5, 2-0-4 during the regular season this year, earning a bid into the playoffs where they faced No. 9 Sheldon on the road Saturday.

It was a hard-fought season, but the No. 24 Grizzlies were unable to carry their momentum any further, falling to Sheldon 4-1.

Sheldon scored in the first 10 minutes. As they have all year, Mac responded with a goal to tie the game at 1-1 shortly after. Junior forward and midfielder Tessa Ravia notched the score on a free kick.

Playing to their highest level, Mac held the tie, but Sheldon was able to score with precision to advance over the Grizzlies.

See Friday’s News-Register for the full game story and season recap.

Delphian (3A/2A/1A)

The No. 15-seed Dragons defeated No. 18 Brookings-Harbor by a score of 3-1 on Saturday at Wortman Stadium, advancing to round two of the 3A/2A/1A boys soccer State Championship tournament.

Delphian’s next task will be on the road against No. 2 Oregon Episcopal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Dragons played Oregon Episcopal on Sept. 11 (their second game of the season) and fell in the contest 7-0.

The Dragons finished No. 3 in Special District 2 and reached the tournament after a league playoff victory over No. 19 Taft, who lost to No. 14 Crosshill Christian/Jefferson, 3-1, on Saturday.

In other 3A/2A/1A soccer, the No. 2 seed Amity girls team will host No. 15 Lost River/Bonanza on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., while the No. 4 Dayton boys will host No. 13 Siuslaw/Mapleton at Dayton High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.