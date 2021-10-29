Playoffs are here! Volleyball, soccer postseason games begin this weekend

It’s been over a year since the local prep sports teams were allowed to compete in regular state playoff contests. But the wait is over; Oregon’s top soccer and volleyball teams kick off the postseason this Saturday.

All six of Yamhill County’s high schools will be represented in this fall’s state playoffs.

McMinnville’s girls and boys soccer teams begin their quest for a state title this weekend. The 16th-ranked Grizzly boys host 17th-rated Franklin 6 p.m. Saturday at Wortman Stadium. The Mac girls, as the 21st seed, must travel to Bend for a first-round meeting with 12th-ranked Summit; kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

In volleyball, Amity, Sheridan, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton all compete in opening round matches Saturday.

Seventh-seed Willamina, as champions of the Class 3A Coastal Range League, host 10th-ranked Harrisburg at noon.

The ninth-ranked Tigers are the slight underdog to eighth-rated Sutherlin in a match starting at 1 p.m.

Amity faces a daunting three-versus-14 matchup against Lewis & Clark League champion Catlin Gabel; the match begins at 1 p.m.

In 2A volleyball, 13th-seed Sheridan travels to fourth-ranked Grant Union for a 2 p.m. showcase.

Class 3A soccer hasn’t solidified its brackets yet, but both Dayton squads, Amity girls and Y-C girls should qualify for the tournament, starting next Tuesday and Wednesday.