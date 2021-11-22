Amity, Dayton, Y-C nab all-league soccer awards

Marcus Larson/News-Register file photo## Amity freshman forward Mya Haarsma shoots on goal during the Warriors’ match against Salem Academy earlier this season. Haarsma was a first-team all-league selection.

After finishing the year as the top-three teams in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 2, the Dayton, Yamhill-Carlton and Amity girls soccer teams were well-represented on this season’s all-conference lists. The league-champion Pirates garnered nine selections, the second-place Tigers had six and the third-place Warriors earned four.

Dayton junior midfielder Kya Kearns was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year, edging out Amity’s Mya Haarsma by three points in the conference’s voting system. Pirate head coach Pat Myer was selected as Coach of the Year.

Kearns was joined on the all-league first team by teammates Paola Covarrubias, a junior forward, and Yulisa Anguiano, a junior midfielder.

Dayton’s Jazmin Reos, a junior centerback, Adalynn Williams, a senior goalkeeper, Mia Mendoza-Locke, a senior outside back, and Melissa Arroyo, a freshman midfielder, were second-team honorees.

Renika Oliveira and Taylor Wilson were honorable mentions for the Pirates.

Y-C earned three first-team selections, including sophomore midfielder Evy Wright, sophomore defender Tierra Braithwaite and senior midfielder Olivia Southard.

Senior forward Kati Slater and senior midfielder Elizabeth Hetzler were second teamers for the Tigers.

Senior Y-C midfielder Cheyanna Kelly was an honorable mention.

Haarsma, Amity’s freshman striker, received the most first team votes with 51 to cap her breakout season. She was joined by teammates Ellie McMullen, a junior centerback, and Abigail Sambuceto, the Warriors’ goalkeeper.

Amity’s Arianna Miersma earned second-team recognition for her work as a sophomore forward.