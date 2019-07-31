The Yamhill County Fair and Rodeo is set for 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 3, at the fairgrounds, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and younger. Discounts are available when purchasing multi-day passes. Concert seating is $8. Carnival day passes cost $20 in advance or $30 at the fair. A free park-and-ride shuttle will be offered from Patton Middle School starting at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the Fair and Event Center at 503-434-7524 or fair@co.yamhill.or.us, or visit www.co.yamhill.or.us.