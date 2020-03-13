Calendar

Unfashion Show

Mar 13, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Location: Yamhill Valley Heritage Center
Map: 11275 S.W. Durham Lane

The McMinnville Newcomers Club will hold an “Unfashion Show” and accessory exchange from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, March 13, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. Members of the Newcomers Club will model looks based on various themes including movies, months or seasons. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and snacks will be provided. For more information, call Renee Lorenze at 503-314-5993.

