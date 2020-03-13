The McMinnville Newcomers Club will hold an “Unfashion Show” and accessory exchange from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, March 13, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. Members of the Newcomers Club will model looks based on various themes including movies, months or seasons. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and snacks will be provided. For more information, call Renee Lorenze at 503-314-5993.