Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019 Location: Downtown McMinnville



McMinnville’s annual Turkey Rama festival is set for Friday through Sunday, July 12-14, in downtown McMinnville. Vendors and local merchants will set up booths along Third Street on Friday and Saturday. A carnival will offer rides and games from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to closing Sunday in the parking lot at Oregon Mutual Insurance, at Fifth and Baker streets. A car show is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce at 503-472-6196.