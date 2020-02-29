Trivia Fundraiser

A Trivia Night fundraiser for the See Ya Later Foundation’s Scott Banke Memorial College Scholarship Fund is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Michelbook Country Club, 1301 N.W. Michelbook Lane, McMinnville. Admission is $40 and includes a catered dinner.



Trivia will be played in teams of six. In addition, there will be a raffle, a no-host bar and desserts available for bidding. For more information or to register, contact 503-434-1730 or info@seeyalater.org, or visit seeyalater.org/upcoming-events.