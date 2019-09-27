Rummage Sale Fundraiser

American Legion Post 75 and Auxiliary is holding a rummage sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the legion, 125 N. Bridge St., Sheridan. The sale will include clothes, books, records, crafts and household items.



All proceeds go toward veteran and youth outreach programs as well as continued building upgrades. For more information, contact Robert Earhart at 503-779-9473 or sheridanlegionpost75@gmail.com.