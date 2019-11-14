Poverty and Equality Lecture

Nov 14, 2019 7:00 pm Location: Ice Auditorium, Melrose Hall at Linfield College



Anthony Jack, author of “The Privileged Poor: How Elite Colleges Are Failing Poor Students,” will give a lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in Ice Auditorium, Melrose Hall at Linfield College. The event is sponsored by Linfield and the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges & Universities.



The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the President’s Office, 503-883-2617 or gochoa@linfield.edu.