The Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its annual Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. For more information, contact the district office at 503-472-6403 or emailorders@yamhillswcd.org.