The Yamhill County Historical Society is holding a celebration in honor of Oregon’s birthday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center Museum, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. The celebration will include exhibits, birthday cake and refreshments, and live music by the Old Time Fiddlers. Admission is free. For more information, contact Raylinda Price at 503-472-2842 or events@yamhillcountyhistory.org.