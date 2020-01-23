Oregon Plants

Stephen Meyers, taxonomic director of the Oregon Flora Project, will present, “A Rose By Any Other Name: The Pros and Cons of Plant Name Changes” from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Carnegie Room of the McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. The free presentation will include information about the project, as well as discussion of past and recent plant name changes. The program is sponsored by the Cheahmill Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon. For more information, e-mail ch_president@NSPOregon.org.