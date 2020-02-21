Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020 Location: McMinnville Cinemas (300 N.E. Norton Lane), Chemeketa Community College and Linfield College



McMinnville Short Film Festival screenings will be held Friday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 23, at McMinnville Cinemas, 300 N.E. Norton Lane, as well as Chemeketa Community College and Linfield College.



Admission is $10 for each session or $85 for an all-access pass, including the awards dinner on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at McMinnvilleFilmFest.org. For more information, visit McMinnvilleFilmFest.org or e-mail info@mcminnvillefilmfest.org.