The annual Kiwanis Bids for Kids Dinner & Auction, the club’s principal fundraiser supporting children in the community, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. Cost is $45 per person, and includes a silent auction and live music at 5 p.m., dinner (no-host beer and wine) at 6:45 p.m. and a live auction beginning at 7:15 p.m.



Donations for the auction are welcome. For more information, or to purchase event tickets, call Heather Miller at 971-901-1464 or contact heathermiller13@gmail.com.