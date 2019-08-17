Homeward Bound Pets Open House

Homeward Bound Pets Spay/Neuter Clinic is holding its third annual open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 723 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. There will be a miniature horse petting zoo, local pet supply vendors, a raffle table and voting for the best pet photo. Admission is free; raffle tickets will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Jennifer Choate at 971-267-2567 or spayneuterclinic@hbpets.org.