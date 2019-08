The Daughters of the American Revolution Yamhill Chapter will hold their 39th annual garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24, at 1780 N.W. Wallace Road, McMinnville. The fundraiser will benefit the group’s scholarship programs and its objectives of education, historic preservation and patriotism.



For more information, call Eleanor Fuhrer at 503-472-7948.