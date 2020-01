The McMinnville Public Library is hosting a free no-school-day showing of a family movie at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Carnegie Room of the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For the movie title, contact the Children’s Room. For more information, contact Samantha Geary at 503-435-5559 or samantha.geary@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.