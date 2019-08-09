Dayton Celebration

Aug 9, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Fridays only through August 30th Location: Courthouse Square Park and Downtown Area



Dayton Friday Nights will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30, in Courthouse Square Park and the downtown area. Live music, vendors, wine, dining, shopping and antique cars on Fourth Street are included in the annual series, sponsored by the Dayton Community Development Association, the city of Dayton and downtown businesses. This week’s musical performance is a mix of Irish, Scottish and old time Americana by Rendezvous String Band. For more information, visit www.daytonoregon.org/fridaynights, or contact Kelly Haverkate at 971-241-2076 or kelly@daytonoregon.org.