The annual Valley View Air Show, featuring concerts, a car show and radio-controlled model planes, will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Valley View Retirement Village, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Road, southwest of McMinnville. Car show, RC events and kids’ activities begin at 9 a.m. The Second Winds Community Band will play at 11:30; performances by other musical groups follow at 1:45 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Food will be available for a charge. For more information, call 503-472-6212 or visit www.rockofagesvalleyview.com.