2020 United Healthcare Medicare Plan Meetings

Oct 25, 2019 & Oct 25, 2019. See times and locations in event text. Location: Oct. 21 McMinnville Senior Center | Oct. 25 McMinnville Community Center



Join us for an informational meeting about Medicare, hosted by Becky Lippmann, Independent Medicare Broker/Agent. Meeting topics will cover 2020 Medicare changes, Medicare part A, B, C, and D, United Healthcare plan benefits and costs, enrollment plan changes and new enrollment, as well as a Q&A section.



The October 21 meeting is from 10 a.m. to Noon, located at the McMinnville Senior Center. The October 25 meetings are from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. as well as 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., located at the McMinnville Community Center.



Meetings are free and open to the public and include plan materials, refreshments and giveaways. RSVP at 541-914-6263 or beclippmann@yahoo.com. Walk-ins also welcome.