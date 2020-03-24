By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • March 24, 2020 Tweet

Yamhill County's COVID - 19 count stands at six

The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that Oregon now has 191 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, while the count in Yamhill County remains at six.

Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay-at-home order on Monday that requires more businesses and public areas to shut down, and makes being unnecessarily out in public a misdemeanor.

“Failure to comply with the order will be considered an immediate danger to public health,” Brown said.

Brown said she had been reluctant to issue the order, but after tourists flocked to the coast for spring break, she had no choice.

“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing. Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations,” Brown said. “Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community.”

During a weekend online conference with several local government officials, State Rep. Ron Noble of McMinnville said the Legislature will likely hold a special session to respond to health and economic issues. He urged people to respect social distancing requirements.

“As difficult as this is and it’s hard to believe this is happening, we need to continue to take measures to keep ourselves apart, we need to keep social distancing,” Noble said. “We need to continue to interact socially with families and friends and neighbors and community, but we need to stay physically apart as best we can.”

He noted there are resources available to help people and businesses affected by the shutdowns, including the Oregon State Commerce Department, Small Business Association, WorkShare Oregon and the Employment Department.

The closure order includes outdoor and indoor malls and retail complexes, gyms and other fitness companies, grooming businesses such as hair salons and barbershops, movie theaters and other entertainment venues, along with shopping malls.

It exempts grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, pet shops and gas stations. However, they must comply with social distancing requirements in order to stay open.