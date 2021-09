Willamina volleyball team shut down over COVID concerns

The Bulldogs will return to competition on the 20th, Buczysnki said.

“We are being cautious with the hopes that this is our only shut down,” he noted.

Willamina’s match against Amity Wednesday night was canceled. The Bulldogs have played two contests this season, beating Gervais on Sept. 1 and defeating Jefferson Sept. 2.