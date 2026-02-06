Tickets avaible for Lions fundraiser

Proceeds will benefit the McMinnville High School Resource Room, as well as the club, which provides community service such as scholarships, medical device lending and programs for those with vision and hearing impairment.

The resource room is available to students who need food, clothing, school supplies, hygiene and other items.

The evening will include food prepared by the Evergreen culinary team, a no-host bar, music and silent and live auctions for vintage items, experiences, art and other prizes.

Tickets are $75 each or $500 for a table of eight. For tickets and more information, go to www.maclionsclub.org.